Endangered black rhino at Lansing zoo delivers first calf

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A black rhino that is part of a critically endangered species delivered her first calf at a Lansing zoo, officials announced on Christmas Eve.

The unnamed calf was born at Potter Park Zoo on Tuesday before 6 a.m. The 12-year-old mother, Doppsee, nuzzled her baby within minutes and the calf was standing up about 90 minutes later, according to the zoo.

The calf, which is bonding with its mother, won't be seen by the public until the spring of next year. Both animals will be monitored closely the next few weeks.

“This is a monumental moment for Potter Park Zoo that has taken our staff years of planning and hard work," director Cynthia Wagner said. "We are dedicated to conserving rhinos and couldn’t be more excited about this successful black rhino birth."

Zoo officials said that the species is at risk of extinction because of illegal poaching and habitat loss. Dozens of sites are making conservation efforts, zoo officials said.

The newborn's father, Phineus, came to the Michigan zoo from Texas in 2017.