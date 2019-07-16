Flyover at Dallas graveside service for H. Ross Perot

DALLAS (AP) — The U.S. Air Force conducted an F-16 flyover in the missing man formation for the graveside service of colorful Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot.

The service Tuesday morning at a Dallas cemetery will be followed by an afternoon memorial at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas. Both services are private but the church service will be broadcast via livestream at rossperot.com .

Perot, who died at the age of 89 on July 9 at his Dallas home, twice mounted outsider campaigns for president. In 1992, he drew nearly 19% of the vote.

Perot founded computer services giant Electronic Data Systems Corp. in 1962 and became one of the nation's richest men.

Perot, who went to the U.S. Naval Academy, was known for his support of veterans and the military.