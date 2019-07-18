Houston Democrat joins US Senate race against GOP's Cornyn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston city councilwoman says she's running for U.S. Senate in 2020, becoming the latest Democratic challenger vying to take on Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Amanda Edwards launched her campaign Thursday with a video in which she appeals to people who have been told to wait their turn because "the status quo and establishment was not ready for change."

If elected, Edwards would be Texas' first black senator. She joins a Democratic field headlined by Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, who lost a House race last year and has raised more than $1 million.

Cornyn remains a formidable incumbent despite Democrats having higher hopes in Texas after former Rep. Beto O'Rourke nearly unseated Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year.

Cornyn said this week he was sitting on $9 million for his re-election bid.