Houston Wire: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Houston Wire & Cable Co. (HWCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.6 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The specialty wire and cable distributor posted revenue of $85.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.35. A year ago, they were trading at $7.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWCC