Houston police car rushing to call strikes, kills bicyclist

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say a man on a bicycle was killed when he was struck by a police cruiser that was rushing to a suicide call.

Assistant Police Chief Henry Gaw says the collision occurred Tuesday evening and preliminary findings indicate the bicyclist failed to yield at a stop sign before riding into a dimly lit intersection where he was struck.

The cruiser was traveling at a high rate of speed to the call and did not have its emergency lights flashing or siren sounding.

Authorities say the investigation will determine whether the unnamed officer was following police procedures in responding to the call. They're reviewing dash-cam video recorded by a motorist showing the collision.

Police have not released the identity of the bicyclist.