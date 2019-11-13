https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/texas/article/Ideal-Power-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14832630.php
Ideal Power: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $813,000 in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 49 cents per share.

