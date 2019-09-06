Jury to be selected for ex-cop who killed unarmed black man

FILE - In this March 18, 2019 file photo, former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger walks the hallway on her third court appearance at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas. Jury selection is set to begin, Friday, Sept. 6, in the trial of Guyger, charged with killing an unarmed black man in his own apartment. Guyger faces a murder charge in the slaying of Botham Jean. Guyger told authorities she mistakenly entered Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own and fatally shot him. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File) less FILE - In this March 18, 2019 file photo, former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger walks the hallway on her third court appearance at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas. Jury selection is set to ... more Photo: Vernon Bryant, AP Photo: Vernon Bryant, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jury to be selected for ex-cop who killed unarmed black man 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DALLAS (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a white former Dallas police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man in his own apartment.

Amber Guyger faces a murder charge in the slaying of Botham Jean. Guyger told authorities she mistakenly entered Jean's apartment thinking it was her own and fatally shot him.

Jury selection is slated to start Friday, which is the one-year anniversary of Jean's death.

Guyger's lawyers have asked that the trial be moved . They argue "prejudicial" media coverage and public officials' actions have made it impossible to assemble an untainted jury. A lawyer for Jean's family says the trial should be held in Dallas County.

Jean was a native of St. Lucia who worked in Dallas for an accounting and consulting firm.