North Dakota gov wants more monitoring after pipeline leak

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appealed to Keystone pipeline owner TC Energy to review its inspection and monitoring of the line after it leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million liters) in the northeastern part of the state.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the Republican governor spoke Thursday night to officials at the Calgary, Alberta-based company formerly known as TransCanada.

The conversation came two days after the company shut down the pipeline after the leak was discovered and affected about 22,500 square feet (2090 sq. meters) of land near Edinburg, in Walsh County.

Burgum said in a statement he "received assurance" from the company that the spill would be cleaned up "as thoroughly and quickly as possible."

North Dakota regulators said some wetlands were affected, but not any sources of drinking water.

State Environmental Quality Chief Dave Glatt said the pipeline remained closed Friday and the cause of the spill was still unknown.

About 4,200 gallons (15898.26 liters) of crude oil has been recovered from the spill, Glatt said. Workers were expected to dig up a portion of the underground pipeline within the next few days to inspect it, he said.

"The company has the spill contained and nothing is moving off site," Glatt said.

Crude began flowing through the $5.2 billion pipeline in 2011. It's designed to carry crude oil across Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and through North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri on the way to refineries in Patoka, Illinois and Cushing, Oklahoma.

It can handle about 23 million gallons (87.06 million liters) daily.

The pipeline spill and shutdown come as the company seeks to build the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline that would carry tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada, to refineries in Texas. The proposed Keystone XL pipeline has drawn opposition from people who fear it will harm the environment.

President Donald Trump issued a federal permit for the expansion project in 2017, after it had been rejected by the Obama administration.

Together, the massive Keystone and Keystone XL network would be about five times the length of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.