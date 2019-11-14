Legacy Housing: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Texas (AP) _ Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Thursday reported net income of $6.1 million in its third quarter.

The Bedford, Texas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

Legacy Housing shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year.

