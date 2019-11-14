https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/texas/article/Legacy-Housing-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14836069.php
Legacy Housing: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
BEDFORD, Texas (AP) _ Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Thursday reported net income of $6.1 million in its third quarter.
The Bedford, Texas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.
The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.
Legacy Housing shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year.
