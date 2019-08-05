Mexicans reel from apparent hate crime in Texas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Many in Mexico are reeling from revelations that a shooting that killed 20 people in the border town of El Paso, Texas appears to have been aimed at Hispanics — and Mexicans in particular.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard labeled the shooting "an act of terrorism" against Mexicans and urged the U.S. government to establish a "clear and convincing position against hate crimes."

"Mexico is outraged," Ebrard said.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that six Mexicans were killed and another seven of the country's citizens were among the dozens wounded.

Just minutes before the rampage, U.S. investigators believe the shooter posted a rambling online manifesto in which he railed against a perceived "invasion" of Hispanics coming into the United States.