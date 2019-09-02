  • Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke announces that he does not want to speak the name of the shooter from Saturday's shooting during a news conference, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. Instead, the department released the name of the gunman through a Facebook post. Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke announces that he does not want to speak the name of the shooter from Saturday's shooting during a news conference, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. Instead, the department released the name of the gunman through a Facebook post. less
    Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke announces that he does not want to speak the name of the shooter from Saturday's shooting during a news conference, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. Instead, the ... more
    Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP
Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke announces that he does not want to speak the name of the shooter from Saturday's shooting during a news conference, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. Instead, the department released the name of the gunman through a Facebook post. less
Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke announces that he does not want to speak the name of the shooter from Saturday's shooting during a news conference, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. Instead, the ... more
Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP

Law enforcement authorities in West Texas made a point of limiting how and where they released his identity of a man who went on a shooting binge that killed seven and injured nearly two dozen people.

But in this social media era with around-the-clock news cycles, it still managed to be disseminated around the globe.

Proponents of the so-called "No Notoriety" movement contend media has a responsibility to avoid excessive reporting of the shooter's identity or the tiniest biographical details. They are hoping to prevent motivating the next would-be shooter by giving a gunman too much publicity.