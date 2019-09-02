Not so easy to prevent the spread of mass shooters' names

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke announces that he does not want to speak the name of the shooter from Saturday's shooting during a news conference, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. Instead, the department released the name of the gunman through a Facebook post.

Law enforcement authorities in West Texas made a point of limiting how and where they released his identity of a man who went on a shooting binge that killed seven and injured nearly two dozen people.

But in this social media era with around-the-clock news cycles, it still managed to be disseminated around the globe.

Proponents of the so-called "No Notoriety" movement contend media has a responsibility to avoid excessive reporting of the shooter's identity or the tiniest biographical details. They are hoping to prevent motivating the next would-be shooter by giving a gunman too much publicity.