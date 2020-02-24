Orthofix: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) _ Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.7 million.

The Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $121.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.5 million, or $1.51 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $460 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Orthofix expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $109 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Orthofix expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $467 million to $477 million.

Orthofix shares have dropped roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $44.96, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

