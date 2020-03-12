PFSweb: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) _ PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.6 million.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 15 cents per share.

The operator of internet retail websites posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.2 million, or 11 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $294 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.99. A year ago, they were trading at $5.75.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSW