Powell Industries: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $148.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $9.9 million, or 85 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $517.2 million.

Powell Industries shares have climbed 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.56, a rise of 40% in the last 12 months.

