San Antonio teen pleads guilty to murder in mother's death

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio teen accused of beating his mother with a baseball bat and slitting her throat has pleaded guilty to murder in her death.

Matthew Dempsey pleaded guilty Thursday in the April 8 slaying of 53-year-old Mary Dempsey. Matthew Dempsey and his friend, Daniel Apolonio Saucedo, were both 18 when they were charged with capital murder in her death. They are now 19.

As part of a plea agreement, Dempsey pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of murder in exchange for his cooperation in the case and a 42-year prison term. He'll be sentenced later.

An arrest affidavit says the young men attacked Mary Dempsey when she walked in on them taking items from her home.

Saucedo awaits trial on the capital murder charge.