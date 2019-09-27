Sand from ship channel dredging improves Galveston beaches

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Dredging of the Galveston Ship Channel has provided sand to improve four blocks of Galveston beaches.

The Galveston County Daily news reports crews have largely finished the Babe's Beach extension in a nearly $21 million effort. The Galveston Park Board of Trustees plans three more sand-laying projects to counter erosion of public beaches.

Crews this month laid sand between 61st and 79th streets in Galveston.

Workers intended to lay 711,000 cubic yards (8410 cubic meters) of sand between 61st and 83rd streets, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers couldn't get enough beach-worthy material. Corps spokeswoman Breeana Harris says the sand must be similar to existing Galveston beaches. The material, from dredging to increase channel depth, currently has too much silt.

A 2015 project built sand out to 75th Street.

___

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com