Silica Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KATY, Texas (AP) _ U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $23 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Katy, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The commercial silica producer posted revenue of $361.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $394.8 million.

Silica Holdings shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLCA