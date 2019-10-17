Southwest pushes back return of troubled Boeing Max, again

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines has again pushed back the return of its Boeing 737 Max jets as Boeing tries to fix the aircraft following two deadly crashes.

Southwest said Thursday that it will keep its Max out of its schedule until Feb. 8, about a month longer than previously planned.

The airline says it's monitoring information from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about software improvements and pilot-training requirements that will be part of returning the plane to flight.

Without the planes, Southwest says it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday. Southwest had 34 MAX planes when they were grounded in March and had expected more to be delivered this year.

American and United have taken their Maxes out of the schedule until at least January.