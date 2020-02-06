'All clear' sounded after suspicious pack prompts evacuation

DALLAS (AP) — An “all clear” was declared Thursday afternoon shortly after a suspicious package prompted police to evacuate the building that houses the Dallas municipal courts.

The package was inspected and found to be safe, according to a police statement.

A hazmat team had been dispatched to the scene to examine the parcel, and police closed the downtown intersection around the the Dallas' old city hall that houses the courts. Those streets were reopened a short time later, police said.

The courts in the building handle municipal violations and low-level misdemeanor cases and offenses that only result in a fine.