Texans agree to contracts with 11 players in free agency

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have agreed to contracts with four free agents and re-signed seven other players.

Houston agreed to a deal with receiver Randall Cobb, who spent last season with the Cowboys, in the wake of this week's trade of DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson.

Cobb has had a strong career, first with eight seasons in Green Bay before playing for Dallas last season. He had a career-high 1,287 yards receiving in 2014 for his only 1,000-yard receiving season.

The Texans also completed deals with safeties Eric Murray and Jaylen Watkins and tackle Brent Qvale.

Murray spent his first three NFL seasons with Kansas City before playing for the Browns last season. He appeared in nine games with four, starts and had 24 tackles and a sack in 2019.

Watkins played four seasons with the Eagles before joining the Los Angeles Chargers last season. He played in 14 games with three starts and had 29 tackles last year.

Qvale spent his entire six-year career with the Jets, appearing in 63 games with 15 starts.

The team re-signed linebacker Tyrell Adams, cornerbacks Phillip Gaines, Vernon Hargreaves and Bradley Roby, and tackle Roderick Johnson. The Texans also re-signed long snapper Jon Weeks and backup quarterback AJ McCarron.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL