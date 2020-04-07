Texas' state parks closing to public amid COVID-19 outbreak

Sparkling Clean Professional Exterior Cleaning & Restoration owner Carlos Sanchez uses a sanitizing solution on the Woldert Park playground in Tyler, Texas on Friday, April 3, 2020. Sanchez offered to clean the city's playgrounds for free to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP) less Sparkling Clean Professional Exterior Cleaning & Restoration owner Carlos Sanchez uses a sanitizing solution on the Woldert Park playground in Tyler, Texas on Friday, April 3, 2020. Sanchez offered to clean the ... more Photo: Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph, AP Photo: Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Texas' state parks closing to public amid COVID-19 outbreak 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' state parks will close to the public after officials said they had problems that included difficulty ensuring compliance with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Tuesday that the parks would close at the end of the day. Officials said other issues included problems maintaining adequate supplies and keeping parks sufficiently sanitized.

“Given the myriad of challenges and heightened risks of operating the parks at this time, we believe this is the best course of action right now in order to meet the health and safety expectations the state has set out for the citizens of Texas,” said Carter Smith, executive director of the department.

Officials said that in March, the state park system hosted nearly 740,000 visitors.

There have been more than 8,200 cases of COVID-19 in Texas and at least 154 people have died.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

