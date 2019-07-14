The Latest: Chicago aldermen patrol on bikes for ICE agents

Rev. John Celichowski poses outside of the Saint Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church in Chicago. His congregation is made up of mostly immigrants and he used his Sunday homily to address community fears after President Donald Trump vowed stepped up immigration enforcements.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on immigration enforcement sweeps (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

A group of Chicago aldermen and activists are patrolling the city on bike to look for immigration authorities detaining people as part of broader federal immigration sweeps.

Roughly 65 people are taking part in Sunday's bike patrol, which is focusing on the immigrant-heavy neighborhood of Albany Park on the city's northwest side.

Federal officials haven't released details of their operation. Immigrant communities have been on edge since President Donald Trump's administration announced plans for the sweeps that are expected to target about 2,000 people with final deportation orders in at least nine major cities, including Chicago.

Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez says the idea is to keep people informed. She says bikers will ride in shifts, possibly for several days.

She says an attorney is also available to help people who do get detained.

___

9:25 a.m.

The Trump administration's nationwide crackdown on immigrants is expected to begin this weekend, targeting migrant families in cities across the country.

The sweeps were expected to start Sunday, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency had already taken action in New York.

Immigrant communities have been on edge since President Donald Trump's administration announced plans for the operation, inflaming the political debate over immigration. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a pre-emptive lawsuit Thursday that aims to protect asylum seekers. Activists held demonstrations and advocates coached immigrants on their rights.

Administration officials have said that the coordinated action will target about 2,000 people with final deportation orders in major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Miami.