https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/texas/article/The-Latest-GM-UAW-talks-take-turn-for-worse-14497895.php
The Latest: GM-UAW talks take turn for worse
Photo: Tony Dejak, AP
DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the strike by General Motors workers (all times local):
10:25 a.m.
Contract talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors are taking a turn for the worse, hitting a big snag over product commitments for U.S. factories.
A new letter from UAW Vice President Terry Dittes to workers casts doubt on whether there will be a quick settlement in the contract dispute, which sent 49,000 workers to the picket lines on Sept. 16, crippling GM's factories.
Dittes' letter says the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He said GM responded Sunday morning by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes.
_____
View Comments