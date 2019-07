The Latest: Second-tier WH hopefuls struggle to raise money

Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper speaks during a presidential candidates forum sponsored by AARP and The Des Moines Register, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on second quarter fundraising totals (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Second-quarter fundraising totals show that many Democrats running for the White House are struggling to raise money.

Top-tier contenders have raised gobs of money. But that's not the case for many in the sprawling field that's drawn more than 20 candidates, making it difficult for them to qualify for the next round of debates.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand took in about $500,000 less than the $2.9 million she raised in the first quarter. Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee improved his numbers but still only raised about $3 million. And former Congressman John Delaney raised $284,000 but loaned his campaign $7.7 million.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper resisted calls from former campaign staffers to quit the race. He raised $1.1 million this quarter. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet took in $2.8 million.

All campaign must report their fundraising figures to the Federal Election Commission by the end of Monday.

11:34 a.m.

Some big fundraising hauls by Democrats are easing worries that lackluster totals last quarter were a sign the party would struggle to stockpile cash for the general election fight with President Donald Trump.

Second quarter totals must be reported by the end of Monday. But early glimpses some campaigns offered show they collectively raised about $96 million, putting them within striking distance of the $105 million raised by Trump and the Republican National Committee.

Pete Buttigieg led the field of Democratic White House hopefuls with $24.8 million, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, who raised $21.5 million. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in third with $19.1 million.

Others haven't announced their numbers but are certain to have pulled in far less, raising questions about their viability.