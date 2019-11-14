The Latest: Walmart where mass shooting occurred reopens

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the reopening of a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 22 people (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Customers have returned to a Walmart in Texas that had been closed since a gunman fatally shot 22 people there in August.

About 50 shoppers lined up early Thursday to enter the renovated Walmart in the border city of El Paso. They streamed past dozens of sheriff's deputies, security guards and store employees.

Walmart didn’t have a guard in the store on the day of the mass shooting. Since then, the retail giant has quietly hired off-duty officers to work at all of its area stores.

The move comes amid ongoing lawsuits over store safety.

A suburban Dallas man, Patrick Crusius, has pleaded not guilty to carrying out the attack. Authorities say he confessed to the shooting and that he targeted Mexicans.

12 a.m.

Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia says the reopening will happen unceremoniously and following a brief meeting with employees. She declined comment on security measures.

El Paso police union president Ron Martin says members have been working as hired security at all Walmarts in the city since days after the shooting.

Accused shooter Patrick Crusius pleaded not guilty to murder in October. Police say he confessed to the shooting and that he targeted Mexicans.