Transcontinental Realty: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 29 cents per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.

Transcontinental Realty shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32, a decline of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

