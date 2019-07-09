10 Things to Know for Today

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DIFFERING VIEWS ON APPLYING JUSTICE

Two of the largest U.S. attorneys' offices came to vastly different conclusions about what to do with financier Jeffrey Epstein over allegations he sexually molested dozens of underage girls.

2. WHERE A LEADER'S PLEDGE FAILS TO IMPRESS

Hong Kong protesters opposed to the administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam vow to continue their demonstrations, even after Lam declared the effort to amend a highly contentious extradition bill "dead."

3. WHAT THE GOVERNMENT REALLY WANTS TO INQUIRE ABOUT

Attorney General William Barr tells The AP he sees a way to legally require 2020 census respondents to declare whether or not they are citizens, despite a Supreme Court ruling that forbade asking the question.

4. GOLDEN STATE NOT ALONE IN ENVIRONMENTAL SHOWDOWN

Citing climate-damaging tailpipe emissions, 23 U.S. governors signed a pledge backing California leaders in their conflict with the Trump administration over its plans to relax vehicle mileage standards.

5. NO PRICE IS RIGHT

A federal judge has blocked a major White House initiative on prescription drug costs, saying the Trump administration lacked the legal authority to require drugmakers to disclose their prices in TV ads.

6. MAKING IT EASIER TO TELL WHO YOU ARE

Civil rights activists are warning of the potential for widespread abuse following confirmation that at least three states have scanned millions of driver's license photos on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement without the drivers' knowledge or consent.

7. STRAIGHT FROM THE LAB TO THE GRILL?

A growing number of startups worldwide are making cell-based or cultured meat, offering an alternative to traditional meat production that they say is damaging the environment and causing unnecessary harm to animals.

8. SURPRISING CANNABIS STATISTIC

New research suggests legalizing recreational marijuana for U.S. adults in some states may have slightly reduced teens' odds of using pot.

9. LAST VW BEETLE SET TO LEAVE FACTORY

Volkswagen is halting production of the final version of its iconic model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning the eight decades since 1938.

10. BIG MONEY BALL

New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso wins the All-Star Home Run Derby and $1 million, nearly doubling his 2019 salary.