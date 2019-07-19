10 Things to Know for Today

A man prays for the victims of Thursday's fire at the Kyoto Animation Studio building, Friday, July 19, 2019, in Kyoto, Japan. A man screaming "You die!" burst into the animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire Thursday, killing dozens of people in the attack that shocked the country and brought an outpouring of grief from anime fans. less A man prays for the victims of Thursday's fire at the Kyoto Animation Studio building, Friday, July 19, 2019, in Kyoto, Japan. A man screaming "You die!" burst into the animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IRAN DENIES US DESTROYED ONE OF ITS DRONES NEAR PERSIAN GULF

Tehran refutes Trump's statement that a U.S. warship destroyed one of its drones in the Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship.

2. DEMOCRATS DIVIDED ON HOW TO BEAT TRUMP

Many party officials are reluctant to plunge headfirst into a debate about race that could alienate the swing voters they need to retake the White House.

3. POLICE SEARCH JAPANESE ANIMATION STUDIO WHERE FIRE KILLED 33

Authorities are mining for clues into why a man set a Kyoto anime studio on fire, gutting the building and crushing the hearts of many comic fans.

4. SOUTH KOREAN DIES FROM SELF-IMMOLATION NEAR JAPAN'S EMBASSY

The 78-year-old man phoned an acquaintance to say he planned to set himself ablaze to express his antipathy toward Japan.

5. STAGE IS SET FOR NEXT ROUND OF 2020 DEBATES

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will get a rematch in the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit later this month.

6. WHO TRUMP TAPPED FOR OPEN CABINET POST

The president will nominate lawyer Eugene Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to be his new labor secretary.

7. LEBANESE HAVE DIRE VIEW OF ECONOMY

As the Middle East country's economic crisis deepens, so does public distrust in the political class, widely seen as corrupt and steeped in rivalries.

8. WHAT IS GAINING IN POPULARITY

America's growing fascination with doorbell cameras is being fueled in part by law enforcement which sees them as a tech ally in the fight against crime.

9. FORGET 'MANMADE': BERKELEY BANS GENDER-SPECIFIC WORDS

Leaders in this Northern California city vote unanimously to replace about 40 gender-specific words in the code with gender-neutral terms.

10. WHO'S TRYING TO AVOID AN EARLY EXIT AT BRITISH OPEN

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy face the daunting task of trying to make the cut on the tricky Royal Portrush links course.