10 Things to Know for Today

People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea's a multiple rocket launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. North Korea said Thursday leader Kim Jong Un supervised the first test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance its ability to strike targets in South Korea and U.S. military bases there. less People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea's a multiple rocket launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. North Korea said Thursday leader ... more Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEMOCRATS' DIVISIONS TEST JOE BIDEN

The ideological divisions over health care, immigration and race are testing the strength of the early front-runner's candidacy.

2. OHIO RALLY A TEST FOR TRUMP

The president's gathering in Cincinnati will be a test for both candidate and crowd, the first since his audience chanted "Send her back!" about Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar.

3. NORTH KOREA DETAILS LATEST WEAPONS TEST

Kim Jong Un supervised the first test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance its ability to strike targets in South Korea and U.S. military bases there.

4. HOW PHOENIX'S RACE RELATIONS ARE TINGED

The Arizona capital's past segregation has been in focus after last month's national outrage over a videotaped encounter of police pointing guns and cursing at a black family.

5. 'ERRATIC' LIVED UP TO ONLINE PERSONA

Paige Thompson, the 33-year-old former Amazon software engineer accused of hacking Capital One, made little attempt to hide her attack.

6. WHAT IS DISAPPEARING

Flagships stores for Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Lord & Taylor and Polo Ralph Lauren have closed their doors in New York City because of skyrocketing rents and the shift to online shopping.

7. IMPEACHMENT THRESHOLD HITS MILESTONE

Nearly half the House Democrats now support an impeachment inquiry of Trump, AP finds, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still likely not to be swayed.

8. WHY RWANDA CLOSED ITS BORDER

The East African nation closed its border with Congo over the deadly Ebola outbreak.

9. EXPENSIVE STYLISTS, FLASHING COCKTAIL ICE CUBES

Jurors in Katy Perry's copyright infringement trial get a glimpse into what it costs to market a major pop hit.

10. ASTROS 'ACE' DEAL

Houston gets a huge lift for its World Series aspirations by adding top-line starter Zack Greinke to an already imposing rotation.