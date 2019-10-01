10 Things to Know for Today

This image made from video provided by Taiwan's Military News Agency shows Nanfangao Bridge, collapsed in Nanfangao, eastern Taiwan, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The towering arch bridge over a bay collapsed Tuesday, sending a burning oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below. (Taiwan's Military News Agency via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CIRCLE WIDENS IN IMPEACHMENT PROBE

Democrats subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer who was at the heart of Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden's family.

2. CHINA PARADES LATEST MISSILES IN CHALLENGE TO US, OTHERS

China celebrates its Communist Party's 70th anniversary by displaying a hypersonic ballistic nuclear missile believed capable of breaching all existing anti-missile shields.

3. HOW ISRAEL IS EASING TENSIONS

Israel is quietly letting in thousands of Palestinian workers from the Gaza Strip, apparently part of an understanding with the ruling Hamas militant group.

4. 'IT'S WORTH IT TO PLANT, TO BUILD'

Around the world, people are planting trees to restore forests, nurturing one of the planet's first lines of defense against climate change.

5. TOWERING BRIDGE COLLAPSES IN TAIWAN

The span over a bay in the eastern part of the island collapses, sending it and a burning oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below.

6. SUPPORTERS STILL 'FEELING THE BERN'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he raised $25.3 million in the third fundraising quarter from 1.4 million donors backing his presidential campaign.

7. JUUL STOPS FUNDING VAPING MEASURE

The San Francisco-based vape products company withdraws support for a ballot measure to overturn an anti-vaping law in the city, effectively killing the campaign.

8. COLLEGES LAUNCH DEGREES IN ESPORTS

Universities are adding the programs to curriculums to capitalize on the competitive game industry's boom.

9. WHO CALLED TOM CRUISE 'GOOD-LOOKING'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, prompting the Hollywood star to laugh and say "it pays the bills," as the actor studies possible locations in the country for an upcoming film.

10. STEELERS PREVAIL IN BATTLE OF THE WINLESS

Mason Rudolph throws for 229 yards and two touchdowns to pick up his first victory while filling in for the injured Ben Roethlisberger as Pittsburgh easily handles Cincinnati 27-3.