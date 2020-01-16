14 with church ties named in Alaska misconduct review

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A review commissioned by the Archdiocese of Anchorage found credible evidence of sexual misconduct by 14 people who served in the archdiocese, a church leader announced Thursday.

The findings were made by a commission that the archdiocese said included a former police chief and two former prosecutors. The commission was charged with reviewing church records going back decades. At least half of those identified as credibly accused are now dead, the report states.

The allegations described include sexual misconduct involving vulnerable adults or children — and in at least one case misconduct involving minors outside the archdiocese — and the viewing of child pornography. The allegations against four of those mentioned came while serving in another diocese, according to the report.

Bishop Andrew Bellisario, in a statement accompanying the report, addressed the victims, saying “there are no words that can restore the innocence that was cruelly and unjustly stolen from you.”

“It is with humility, sorrow, and shame that I apologize to you, your family, friends, and community in the name of the Church for the grievous harm you suffered," he said.

The archdiocese plans a news conference for Thursday afternoon in Anchorage.