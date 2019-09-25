APNewsBreak: Trump's land boss to steer clear of ex-clients

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration's top steward of public lands has recused himself from work involving dozens of former clients following conflict of interest allegations from lawmakers and environmental advocates.

Acting Bureau of Land Management Director William "Perry" Pendley is a longtime property rights attorney who's argued for selling off public lands and railed against the federal government.

He's agreed not to participate in matters involving 57 entities and individuals — from farming and mining organizations, to an energy company seeking to drill on land adjacent to Glacier National Park.

Pendley said in a Wednesday message obtained by The Associated Press that he wanted to set an example for the agency's 9,000 employees.

Montana U.S. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester has criticized Pendley's record and called his appointment an "end-run" around Senate confirmation.