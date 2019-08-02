Amazon: New renewable energy project in Virginia, Ireland

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Amazon has announced two new renewable energy projects, including a solar farm in a Virginia county and a new wind farm planned in Cork, Ireland

A news release posted on the company's website on Thursday says the solar farm proposed for Pittsylvania County is projected to begin producing energy sometime in 2020. It says it will produce 45 megawatts of renewable energy capacity. The online shopping giant says the energy would be used to power the company's Amazon Web Services datacenters.

The news release didn't give the exact location of the solar farm.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the new solar farm will create jobs and economic development in rural Virginia.

Amazon says it now has 66 renewable energy projects.