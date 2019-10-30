Boeing CEO faces another grilling on Capitol Hill over Max

Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, right, is surrounded by photographers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, before the start of a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX." less Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, right, is surrounded by photographers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, before the start of a Senate Committee on ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Boeing CEO faces another grilling on Capitol Hill over Max 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Boeing's CEO faces a second day of grilling on Capitol Hill over the 737 Max, the plane involved in two crashes that killed 346 people.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said Wednesday Boeing showed a "lack of candor all through this" as it developed the plane and didn't tell pilots about a new flight-control system until after a Max crashed a year ago in Indonesia.

The committee's top Republican, Sam Graves of Missouri, said he wasn't absolving Boeing of mistakes but that the airlines in Indonesia and Ethiopia shared blame for the accidents involving their Max planes.

CEO Dennis Muilenburg will say Boeing is making changes to prevent accidents like those in Indonesia and Ethiopia, according to prepared remarks.

Muilenburg testified Tuesday before a Senate committee. He avoided major gaffes but was criticized for several mistakes, including failing to tell Congress and regulators about a senior test pilot's messages that seemed to raise alarms the new flight-control system.

After the hearings, Congress is likely to consider changes in how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new planes.