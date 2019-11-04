Chicago police superintendent considering retirement

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he's considering retirement.

Johnson was at City Hall on Monday for a budget hearing when he told reporters that he is thinking of leaving the job he's held for more than three years and from a department he joined more than three decades ago. He says his decision has nothing to do with an investigation into a recent incident in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV.

Johnson said he started contemplating retirement last month when he was in London for a Chicago Bears-Oakland Raiders game. He said that trip was his first vacation since becoming superintendent. He says it made him "realize how much of a sacrifice you make."