China bats away rumors, says trade talks with US continue

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese Commerce Ministry official says Beijing is working to resolve conflicts with Washington over trade, dismissing speculation the talks might be in trouble as unreliable “rumors.”

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday he could not disclose any new information. But he said China was committed to working toward an agreement.

Gao said reaching an agreement suits the everyone’s interests.

Financial markets have swung between elation and gloom in recent days depending on conflicting reports citing top officials on both sides.

President Donald Trump had said he hoped to sign a preliminary agreement with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, by this month. Reports this week suggesting a deal might not be struck by the year’s end raises the possibility of another painful round of retaliatory tariffs in December.