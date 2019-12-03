Court declines to intervene in upcoming Tennessee execution

Hall, a death row inmate, is scheduled to be electrocuted Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Attorneys for the 53-year-old prisoner say he's since become functionally blind due to improperly treated glaucoma.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two days before a Tennessee prisoner’s scheduled execution, the state’s Supreme Court has denied request for more time to consider the possible bias of a juror who helped hand down the original death sentence decades ago.

The state’s top justices ruled Tuesday that 53-year-old Lee Hall failed to persuade the high court to create a “new, previously unrecognized procedure based on the facts of this case.”

Hall’s execution is scheduled for Thursday.

Hall’s attorneys contend he was deprived of his constitutional rights because the juror acknowledged she had failed to disclose during jury selection nearly 26 years ago that she had been raped and abused by her ex-husband.

Hall was convicted for the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend.