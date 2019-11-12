Democrat drops bid to challenge Sen. Tom Cotton in Arkansas

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Josh Mahony talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mahony , who was hoping to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton in Arkansas has dropped out of the race, citing a family health concern. Mahony announced on Twitter Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2019, that he was dropping out of the race, hours after the filing deadline for Arkansas expired. Mahony was the only Democrat who had filed to run against Cotton.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Democratic candidate hoping to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton in Arkansas abruptly dropped out of the race Tuesday, citing a family health concern.

Josh Mahony announced on Twitter that he was ending his campaign, hours after the filing deadline for Arkansas expired. Mahony did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

"It has been the honor of my life to be able to meet and visit with so many Arkansans over the last six months and hear their voices. It was my sincere hope to be their advocate in Washington, DC," Mahony said in the statement posted on Twitter. "However, in this moment right now, I need to focus on my family and place their interests first."

Mahony was the only Democrat who had filed to run against Cotton.

The announcement leaves Democrats without a candidate to challenge Cotton, who was first elected to the Senate in 2014. Mahony had badly trailed Cotton in fundraising and faced an uphill challenge in the solidly red state.

State Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray said he was not aware of Mahony's plans until the tweet and was unsure what options the party may have.

"I've reached out to some election officials and we're gathering that information," Gray said.

Mahony last year unsuccessfully challenged Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack in northwest Arkansas.