Doggy Con: a pop culture convention for furry fanatics

A dog dressed as Yoda from "Star Wars" won the cosplay costume contest award at Doggy Con in Woodruff Park, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Atlanta. Cosplay is the practice of dressing up like a fictional character.

ATLANTA (AP) — A pet event called Doggy Con has drawn hundreds of dog owners and spectators to an Atlanta park as costumed canines competed in a contest inspired by the upcoming Dragon Con convention.

Scorching August heat didn't stop Megan Nelson from dressing up in on a long faux fur coat like Cruella de Vil for her first Doggy Con convention. She posed Saturday for photos alongside her dog Darla, a chocolate Labrador Retriever mix sporting a Dalmatian costume.

Doggy Con is in its third year of bringing dressed-up dogs to their own small pop culture convention.

Dragon Con donated prizes, including passes to its Aug. 29-Sept. 2 convention. For decades, the internationally known Dragon Con has attracted thousands to Atlanta who dress up like characters from video games, movies and more.