Elizabeth Banks being honored with parade, roast at Harvard

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Elizabeth Banks poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of 'Charlie's Angels', at a central London cinema. Harvard University's famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe has named Banks as the group's 2020 Woman of the Year. The troupe's leaders made the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 saying Banks was chosen because of her impact in Hollywood as a female director, producer and writer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Elizabeth Banks poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of 'Charlie's Angels', at a central London cinema. Harvard University's famed Hasty Pudding ... more Photo: Joel C Ryan, Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Photo: Joel C Ryan, Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Elizabeth Banks being honored with parade, roast at Harvard 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Actor and director Elizabeth Banks is being honored as Woman of the Year by Harvard University's famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe.

The “Hunger Games” star will be paraded through Harvard Square and then awarded a golden pudding pot following a celebratory roast by the troupe on Friday. The student group will then perform a preview of its latest show, “Mean Ghouls.”

Hasty Pudding says it picked Banks because she’s a role model for women in Hollywood as a director, producer and writer.

The more than 200-year-old troupe, which is considered the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization, has made strides in recent years to better represent women in its productions.

Last year was the first in which women were allowed in the cast. Organizers say this year’s performance boasts a majority female cast, a female writer and female producers.

The troupe has bestowed the Woman of the Year award since 1951.

Previous winners include Ella Fitzgerald, Meryl Streep and Halle Berry. This year’s Man of the Year has not yet been announced.

A native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the 45-year-old Banks has received three Emmy nominations for roles on the television shows “Modern Family” and “30 Rock."

She also directed 2015’s “Pitch Perfect 2” and produced, wrote, directed and appeared in last year’s reboot of “Charlie's Angels.”