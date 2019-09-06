Governor faces deadline on ranked-choice voting bill

In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, ballots are prepared for tabulation in Augusta, Maine, in the Second Congressional District's House election, the first congressional race in American history to be decided by the ranked-choice voting method. Gov. Janet Mills has until midnight Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, to sign or veto a bill that would allow ranked-choice voting in the state's March 2020 presidential primary. less In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, ballots are prepared for tabulation in Augusta, Maine, in the Second Congressional District's House election, the first congressional race in American history to be decided by ... more Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Governor faces deadline on ranked-choice voting bill 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor faces a deadline for weighing in on a bill to allow voters to rank candidates in the state's March presidential primary.

Gov. Janet Mills has until midnight Friday to sign or veto the bill or let it go into effect unsigned. Lawmakers approved the bill Aug. 26, giving Mills 10 days to act.

Under the system, voters would rank each candidate on a ballot in order of preference. If no candidate gets more than 50%, the last-place candidate is eliminated. The second-choice votes of everyone who ranked that candidate first are allocated until someone receives over 50%.

Mills told Maine Public this week that she's carefully reviewing the bill to see how it impacts the general election of electors for presidents.