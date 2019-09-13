Illinois lawsuit filed against top e-cigarette maker

Adam Hergenreder, right, and his mother Polly, attend a news conference where their attorney announced the filing of a civil lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul on Hergenreder's behalf Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Chicago. The lawsuit filed Friday in Lake County, Illinois, Circuit Court alleges Juul Labs, Inc., deliberately targeted young people through Instagram and other sites to suggest vaping can boost their social status. It also says Juul doesn't fully disclose their products contain dangerous chemicals. less Adam Hergenreder, right, and his mother Polly, attend a news conference where their attorney announced the filing of a civil lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul on Hergenreder's behalf Friday, Sept. 13, ... more Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Illinois lawsuit filed against top e-cigarette maker 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois teenager who fell ill with a lung disease after vaping for over a year has sued a leading e-cigarette maker.

Attorneys filed the lawsuit Friday in Lake County Circuit Court on behalf of 18-year-old Adam Hergenreder.

The 85-page suit says Juul Labs deliberately marketed to young people to suggest vaping can boost their social status. It also says Juul doesn't fully disclose their products contain dangerous chemicals.

Lawyer Antonio Romanucci says his client couldn't avoid "getting hooked" on what he called "toxic timebombs."

San Francisco-based Juul said in a Friday statement it's "never marketed to youth" and tries to combat underage use.

Hergenreder recently told the Chicago Tribune he started buying THC-filled devices off the street last year. Vaping companies say blame should be put on illegal devices for a spate of hospitalizations. Friday's suit doesn't directly raise that issue.