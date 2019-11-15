Last survivor of the Hindenburg disaster dies at age 90

FILE - In this May 6, 1937 file photo, the German dirigible Hindenburg crashes to earth in flames after exploding at the U.S. Naval Station in Lakehurst, N.J. Werner Gustav Doehner, the last survivor of the disaster, died Nov. 8, 2019 at age 90 in Laconia, N.H. Doehner was 8-years old when he boarded the zeppelin in Germany with his parents and older siblings to return from a vacation. less FILE - In this May 6, 1937 file photo, the German dirigible Hindenburg crashes to earth in flames after exploding at the U.S. Naval Station in Lakehurst, N.J. Werner Gustav Doehner, the last survivor of the ... more Photo: Murray Becker, AP Photo: Murray Becker, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Last survivor of the Hindenburg disaster dies at age 90 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — The last remaining survivor of Hindenburg disaster has died. Werner Gustav Doehner was 90.

His son says a church service was held Friday for Doehner, who died on Nov. 8 at a hospital in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Doehner was the only person left of the 62 passengers and crew who survived the May 6, 1937, fire that killed his father, sister and 34 others.

As the 80th anniversary approached in 2017, Doehner told The Associated Press he and his parents, older brother and sister were returning from a vacation in Germany on the 804-foot-long zeppelin to Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey.

As the Hindenburg arrived, flames began to flicker on top of the ship. Hydrogen, exposed to air, fueled an inferno. Doehner said his mother threw him and his brother out of the ship before she left, too.