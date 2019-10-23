Most states not giving driver's license data to Washington

A woman enters a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles drivers license service center, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Hialeah, Fla. The U.S. Census Bureau has asked the 50 states for drivers' license information, months after President Donald Trump ordered the collection of citizenship information.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Efforts by the U.S. Census Bureau to collect state driver's license records as part of President Donald Trump's order to gather citizenship information have been a bust so far.

As of Wednesday, the vast majority of state motor vehicle agencies had not agreed to share their records with the bureau, according to an Associated Press survey of the 50 states.

At least 13 states have refused, 17 haven't decided how to respond, and 17 haven't yet received a request. Three states didn't respond to multiple AP queries.

The effort has alarmed civil rights groups that see it as part of a move by the Trump administration to reduce the political power of minorities.