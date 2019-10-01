New Jersey tallies 160K lead pipes in homes, businesses

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's first attempt to put together a comprehensive inventory of the type of lead pipes that caused a drinking water crisis in the state's biggest city is underway.

And so far it has counted around 160,000 of the potentially toxic pipes at homes and businesses across the state

That's according to a document obtained by The Associated Press through the state's Open Public Records Act.

The Department of Environmental Protection began the inventory in January. But the effort took on new urgency after residents in part of the state's biggest city were advised to stop drinking their tap water because of concerns about lead poisoning.

The DEP says the figure could increase as more information comes in.