New higher-speed Florida train has highest US death rate

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo Richard Branson, of Virgin Group, waves as he arrives on a Brightline train in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Brightline, a higher-speed passenger train service tied to Richard Branson's Virgin Group, has the worst per-mile death rate in the U.S. . less FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo Richard Branson, of Virgin Group, waves as he arrives on a Brightline train in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Brightline, a higher-speed passenger train service tied to ... more Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close New higher-speed Florida train has highest US death rate 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s Brightline trains carry passengers at speeds of up to 79 mph (127 kph) through some of the state’s most densely populated cities.

The trains’ crews also have to deal with a higher-than-average number of deaths involving people on the tracks — more than one a month.

An Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data shows about one fatality for every 29,000 miles (47,000 kilometers) traveled. That’s the worst per-mile death rate of the nation’s 821 railroads.

Authorities say none of Brightline’s deaths were caused by crew error or faulty equipment. The majority have been suicides, and most of the rest involved impatient people who ignored warnings to cross in front of trains.