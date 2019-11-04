Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks abortion law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a ban on a second-trimester abortion procedure.

The high court acted Monday after an Oklahoma abortion clinic appealed a lower court judge's decision to uphold a ban on a second-trimester abortion procedure.

The Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic requested the temporary injunction to put the law on hold, telling justices that the law would be detrimental for women.

The 2015 law would restrict the use of instruments in dilation and evacuation abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy, except when needed to save the woman's life or prevent a serious risk to her health. It had been on hold while the legal challenge was pending.

State numbers show nearly 7% of about 5,000 abortions performed in Oklahoma in 2018 were performed using this method.