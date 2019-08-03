PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Police block a street during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police clashed with demonstrators and have arrested some hundreds in central Moscow during a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council.

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes people playing on a seesaw straddling the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., in Ciudad de Juarez; cowboys silhouetted by a sunset in Colorado; and a flock of birds obscuring the sky in Belarus.

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 27-Aug. 2, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.