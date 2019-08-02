Patrol: 6 killed in wrong-way crash on Minnesota highway

EYOTA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says six people have died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 90.

The patrol says a vehicle heading eastbound struck another car going westbound around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The crash happened near Eyota in southeastern Minnesota. Investigators are still trying to determine which vehicle was going in the wrong direction. Authorities say three people in each vehicle were killed.