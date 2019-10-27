Paul Barrere, guitarist-singer for Little Feat, dies at 71

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Barrere, guitarist and singer for the rock group Little Feat, has died. He was 71.

Surviving members of the band announced Barrere's passing in a statement Saturday. Little Feat said Barrere died Saturday morning at a hospital in Los Angeles due to side effects from an ongoing treatment for liver disease.

Little Feat's lead guitarist, singer and main songwriter, Lowell George, died in 1979. But Barrere was a foundational part of Little Feat's funky, blues-inflected Southern rock. He wrote or co-wrote some of the band's most beloved songs including "Skin It Back," ''Time Loves a Hero" and "Old Folks Boogie."

Little Feat is currently on a 50th anniversary tour that Barrere sat out due to his health. It wraps up Sunday in Wilks-Barre, Pennsylvania.